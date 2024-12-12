Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco get engaged; singer flaunts ring on social media

Soon after, her fellow tinsel towners took to the Comments section to flood her with warm wishes. While actress Jennifer Aniston expressed her excitement and wrote, "HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama!," musician Cardi B wrote, "Waiiiitttt hold on," followed by emojis expression her surprise and love at the news. On the other hand, singer Taylor Swift—who is also famously known as Selena's best friend—commented adorably by noting, "yes I will be the flower girl."

For the unversed, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco dated privately for six months, before making their relationship official in December 2023. Since then, the couple has been spotted together at various events in public, such as the Primetime Emmys and Golden Globes.

This news comes soon after Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande, both singer-turned-actors, were nominated for Golden Globe this year. Ariana is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in Wicked, while Selena is recognised for Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy for Emilia Pérez. Despite their fan rivalry, the two stars displayed a warm friendship at the Academy Women's Luncheon, sitting together, posing for photos and engaging in lively conversations, showing their bond remains strong.

Check out a glimpse of the two divas: