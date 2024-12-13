Allu Arjun detained in theatre stampede case in Hyderabad

The case was registered at Chikkadpally Police Station on December 5 on a complaint by the deceased woman's husband. The police arrested the theatre owner, general manager and security manager on December 8.

On December 11, the actor approached the Telangana High Court, seeking orders to quash the First Information Report (FIR). According to police, there was no intimation from theatre management or the actor's team that they would be visiting the theatre. The theatre management also did not make any additional provisions regarding security to manage the crowd.

Allu Arjun on December 6 announced an assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the deceased's family and said that he is "deeply heartbroken". The actor assured the grieving family that he would meet them personally and extend every possible assistance. Allu Arjun also promised to take care of the medical expenses of the boy, whose condition remained critical.

"Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for space to grieve, I stand committed to extending every possible assistance to help them navigate through this challenging journey," he had earlier posted on social media platform X.