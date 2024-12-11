Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ crushes records; mints over INR 1000 crores in 6 days at worldwide box office

Sukumar’s action-packed sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, continues its meteoric rise at the box office. The film, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, has shattered records by crossing the coveted INR 1000 crore mark worldwide within just six days of its release.

This remarkable feat was confirmed by a trade analyst, and later retweeted by the official Pushpa social media page. The previous record for the fastest ascent to the INR 1000 crore club belonged to Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which achieved it in 10 days. Pushpa 2 has more than halved that time, solidifying its position as a box office juggernaut.

The film had already smashed another record by reaching INR 922 crore gross within five days, becoming the first Indian film to do so. This achievement surpassed blockbusters like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Kalki, Jawan, and Pathan, who all took considerably longer to reach the billion-dollar mark.

While the film’s domestic performance remains strong, with an industry tracking website reporting a net collection of around INR 645.95 crore in India so far, all eyes are on Pushpa 2's second-week performance to see if it can maintain its phenomenal momentum.

With its record-breaking collections and ongoing controversy, Pushpa 2: The Rule undoubtedly remains one of the most talked-about films of the year.