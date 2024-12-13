Allu Arjun granted interim bail in ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere stampede case

In a significant development, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has been granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court in connection with the tragic stampede incident that occurred during the premiere of his latest film Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad.

The incident, which led to the unfortunate loss of a woman’s life, had sparked widespread outrage and legal proceedings against the actor. However, the court, after carefully considering the arguments presented by Arjun’s legal team, determined that there was insufficient evidence to establish his direct involvement in the tragic event, according to reports. The court granted Arjun interim bail for a period of four weeks, requiring him to post a personal bond of INR 50,000.