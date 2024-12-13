Allu Arjun granted interim bail in ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere stampede case

In a significant development, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has been granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court in connection with the tragic stampede incident that occurred during the premiere of his latest film Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad.
The incident, which led to the unfortunate loss of a woman’s life, had sparked widespread outrage and legal proceedings against the actor. However, the court, after carefully considering the arguments presented by Arjun’s legal team, determined that there was insufficient evidence to establish his direct involvement in the tragic event, according to reports. The court granted Arjun interim bail for a period of four weeks, requiring him to post a personal bond of INR 50,000.
Sources added that the court emphasised that the actor’s presence at the theatre was solely to watch the film and that there was no intention on his part to cause harm or incite the crowd. The tragedy, it was ruled, was primarily a result of poor crowd management and a sudden surge of people.
Reports stated that Arjun’s legal team had argued that the actor’s actions did not meet the criteria for culpable homicide, as the victim’s death was caused by asphyxiation due to the stampede, rather than any deliberate act by the actor. They drew parallels to a similar incident involving Shah Rukh Khan, where the actor was not held criminally liable for a stampede that occurred during the promotion of the film Raees.
Meanwhile, Bhaskar, the husband of the deceased woman Revathi, has expressed his willingness to withdraw the case against Arjun. In a statement, he clarified that he does not hold the actor responsible for the tragic incident. “I am ready to withdraw the case. I was not aware of the arrest and Allu Arjun has nothing to do with the stampede in which my wife passed away,” he was quoted as saying.
The court’s decision has brought significant relief to Arjun and his fans. However, the investigation into the incident is ongoing, and authorities are working to determine the exact cause of the stampede and identify any lapses in security arrangements.