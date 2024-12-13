Radhika Apte announces birth of first child with husband Benedict Taylor, drops pic

Radhika Apte has taken netizens by surprise by announcing the birth of her first child with husband Benedict Taylor. On Instagram, the actress shared a heartwarming picture of herself breastfeeding her one-week-old baby while attending her first work meeting after giving birth.

In her Instagram post, she wrote, "First work meeting back after birth with our one week old at my breast #breastfeeding #mothersatwork #averybeautifulchapter #bliss @benedmusic ♥️."

Although Radhika had subtly revealed her pregnancy by showcasing her baby bump at the UK premiere of her film Sister Midnight in October, she chose not to make an official announcement until now. She has not disclosed the gender of her baby, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more details. Despite keeping her pregnancy private, the actress' latest post gives fans a glimpse of her newborn, marking a special moment in her personal life.