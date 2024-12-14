Allu Arjun shares first statement after release from jail over ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere stampede case

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has issued his first public statement following his release from Chanchalguda Central Jail, where he was held in connection with the stampede incident during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The tragedy, which occurred last week at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, claimed the life of a woman and left her son critically injured.

Speaking to reporters outside the jail on Saturday morning, Arjun expressed his sorrow over the incident. “I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation. I would like to once again express my heartfelt condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident,” the actor said.

The national award-winning actor, who had spent a night in custody due to procedural delays in processing his bail order, received interim relief from the Telangana High Court. Despite being granted bail on Friday evening, prison authorities were unable to release him at night due to regulations, resulting in his overnight stay in the Manjeera Block of Chanchalguda Jail under special-class status.

The actor also appealed for patience and understanding from his fans and the public as investigations continue.

Arjun's legal counsel has maintained that the actor had no direct role in the tragic events, arguing that the stampede was caused by crowd mismanagement rather than any action by the star. They also drew parallels to a similar case involving Shah Rukh Khan in 2017, where the courts ruled in favour of the actor.

The actor’s appearance outside the jail drew a large crowd of fans and media, further showcasing his immense popularity. Police have ramped up security around his Jubilee Hills residence to manage the gathering of fans and ensure order.

Authorities continue to probe the incident, which has also led to the arrest of three members of the theatre management. While Arjun has been granted interim bail for four weeks, he remains committed to cooperating with the investigation, with the next hearing scheduled for December 21.

The Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere, which was intended as a celebratory event, has now taken a somber tone due to the tragic incident.