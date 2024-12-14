Emotional Homecoming: Allu Arjun’s wife and kids hug him as the actor returns home after jail release

The Pushpa star was released from jail after spending the night in custody related to a stampede incident at the premiere of his latest film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The tragic incident claimed the life of a woman and left her son critically injured.

Although the Telangana High Court granted Arjun interim bail on Friday evening, procedural delays in the prison authorities receiving the bail orders resulted in his overnight stay in jail. He was released through the rear gate of the prison and escorted to his residence in Jubilee Hills after stopping briefly at the Geeta Arts office.

Speaking to the media after reaching his home, Arjun expressed his remorse over the tragedy, stating, “It was an unfortunate incident. They went to watch the film, and an accident occurred. It was completely unintentional and beyond my control. I deeply regret what happened.”

The actor extended his condolences to the victim’s family and assured full cooperation with the ongoing investigation. “I am a law-abiding citizen and respect the judicial process. I will do everything necessary to assist the authorities,” he said.

Addressing his fans, he added, “I want to let everyone know that I am doing well. There’s no need to worry. Thank you for your support.”

The stampede occurred on December 4 at Sandhya Theatre during a premiere show attended by Arjun. Authorities have filed charges under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 3(5) BNS against the actor, his security team, and the theater management.