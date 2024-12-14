Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy local delights and adventures in Jeddah

After attending the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas made the most of their time in the scenic locale. The couple indulged in local delicacies, posed with camels, and enjoyed thrilling ATV rides amidst the picturesque desert landscape.

Priyanka shared moments from their Jeddah getaway on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their adventures. The actress looked chic in a white crop top paired with a denim ensemble, accessorised with a headscarf while riding an ATV.

Other images featured Priyanka posing with a camel, sampling local cuisine, and sharing intimate moments with Nick. She captioned the post, “More days like these please, thank you Jeddah and @redseafilm.”