Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy local delights and adventures in Jeddah

After attending the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas made the most of their time in the scenic locale. The couple indulged in local delicacies, posed with camels, and enjoyed thrilling ATV rides amidst the picturesque desert landscape.
Priyanka shared moments from their Jeddah getaway on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their adventures. The actress looked chic in a white crop top paired with a denim ensemble, accessorised with a headscarf while riding an ATV.
Other images featured Priyanka posing with a camel, sampling local cuisine, and sharing intimate moments with Nick. She captioned the post, “More days like these please, thank you Jeddah and @redseafilm.”
Priyanka was honoured at the Red Sea International Film Festival for her significant contributions to the global film industry. She joined Viola Davis as one of the Red Sea Honourees in the event, which celebrates cinematic achievements and diverse storytelling.
Expressing her gratitude, Priyanka said, “I am humbled to be recognised at the Red Sea International Film Festival, a celebration of storytelling that transcends language, borders, and cultural divides.”
The actress emphasised the unifying power of entertainment, saying, “I have always believed in the universal power of entertainment to bring people together. Reflecting on nearly 25 years in the industry, I am reminded of how fortunate I’ve been to witness and contribute to storytelling that challenges perspectives, inspires change, and connects us all.”