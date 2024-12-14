Taylor Swift makes surprise visit to Kansas City children's hospital

Taylor Swift has made a surprise stop at a Kansas City children's hospital, shocking parents and patients alike as she laughed with them, posed for photos and exchanged gifts.

Parent Cassie Thomas was told beforehand was that she might want to brush her hair and teeth because there was going to be a special visitor. But she was stunned when Taylor, fresh off her Eras Tour and one day before her 35th birthday, walked into her son's room on Thursday at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

"No rumors. Like, we literally had absolutely no idea this was happening," Thomas recalled. Her 13-year-old son, Beckett Thomas, is a cancer patient and a fan of Taylor's Kansas City Chiefs tight-end boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Beckett uses a 3D printer to make earrings bearing his and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' names, walking around the hospital unit selling them to nurses. Now, Taylor has a pair as well.

"She was amazing," Beckett's mom said. "So down to earth."

Another patient told Taylor that her favorite song was Love Story and they later discussed the song Paper Rings, in which Taylor sings, "I'd marry you with paper rings." When their conversation veered to discussion of San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, whose team played the Chiefs in the Super Bowl earlier this year, Taylor expressed surprise.

"Brock Purdy, What? I mean, I don't mind Brock Purdy." Taylor said, then continued, "He put me through a lot last February." Asked before the Super Bowl whether he was prepared to disappoint Taylor, Purdy responded, "Yes."

The game ended with Mahomes rallying the Chiefs to their second straight Super Bowl title, 25-22 over the 49ers in overtime. "I was very stressed for a second but it all ended up fine," Taylor told the girl, their recorded conversation posted online. The girl then chimed in, "I like Travis now." Taylor responded with, "Me too. That's an absolute yes on that one."

There is no word on whether Taylor will be in the stands when the Chiefs play the Browns on Sunday in Kelce's hometown of Cleveland.