Allu Arjun meets Upendra at his Hyderabad residence, extends support for his upcoming film ‘UI’

Superstar Allu Arjun, riding high on the success of his pan-India blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule, met Kannada actor-director Upendra at his Hyderabad residence shortly after his release from jail, confirmed sources on Saturday. The UI team who were in Hyderabad to promote their upcoming film seized the opportunity to meet the Telugu star.

Despite recent controversies surrounding his arrest on charges of criminal negligence related to a stampede incident during a fan interaction at a Hyderabad theatre, Arjun displayed no signs of animosity. Instead, he warmly welcomed Upendra and the UI team, including producer Lahari Velu, to his home.

Upendra, who had previously shared the screen with Allu Arjun in the Telugu hit Son of Satyamurthy, received a heartfelt hug from the actor during their meeting. Sources revealed that Arjun expressed his support for UI, which is set for an international release on December 20.

UI, a Kannada dystopian sci-fi action film written and directed by Upendra, features him in the lead role alongside Reeshma Nanaiah as the female protagonist. The trailer has already garnered widespread acclaim, with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan praising its brilliance in a recent video.

“The trailer of UI is absolutely mind-blowing. I was blown away. This film is going to be a massive hit, and I am sure even Hindi audiences will love it,” Aamir remarked, adding that he was ‘shocked’ by the film’s visuals and concept.