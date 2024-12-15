Ryan Reynolds brings Christmas cheer to Wrexham with Hollywood stars and generosity

Ryan Reynolds brought festive cheer to Wrexham on his recent trip to North Wales, surprising locals with an early Christmas treat and a few Hollywood stars in tow.

The actor and co-owner of Wrexham AFC, alongside Rob McElhenney, attended Saturday’s match against Cambridge United, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Joining him was actor and producer Channing Tatum. Other notable guests included Brandon Sklenar, who co-starred with Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, in the romantic drama It Ends With Us, and Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong.

On Friday night, Reynolds visited a local pub in Wrexham and generously announced he would buy a round of drinks for everyone. With a touch of humour, he joked that the pub might “bus in another hundred people” to take advantage of his offer. In a video shared on social media, Reynolds addressed the crowd, saying, “If I don’t get to visit each and every one of you tonight at your homes, I just want to wish you happy holidays.”

He added that he couldn’t linger for long as he wanted to enjoy his “night off” away from parenting duties.

Since purchasing Wrexham AFC in 2021, Reynolds and McElhenney have overseen the club’s rise from the fifth tier of English football. The team’s popularity has soared, thanks in part to the hit docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, which chronicles their ownership journey.

Following the Cambridge draw, Wrexham currently stands third in League One, just two points shy of the top spot.