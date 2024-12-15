Jeff Bezos dines at Vikas Khanna’s NYC restaurant Bungalow, calls it a ‘pilgrimage’

Chef Vikas Khanna’s culinary journey has reached new heights, with his New York restaurant, Bungalow, receiving global acclaim. Recently, the restaurant was honoured with the prestigious Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award.
One of the most notable patrons of Bungalow is none other than Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The billionaire tech mogul recently dined at the restaurant and was so impressed with the culinary experience that he described it as a ‘pilgrimage.’
Vikas shared a picture of himself with Jeff on social media, expressing his gratitude and pride. He wrote, “When @JeffBezos said the visit to Bungalow was like a pilgrimage. It filled my heart will pure joy & pride.”
The menu for Jeff’s meal was a culinary journey across India, as shared by Vikas on X, featuring dishes like Bengali kasundi tandoori avocado, Bihari sattu roti, Udupi-style annanas menaskai, Gujarati tindora pickle, Nagaland’s black rice pudding, Odisha’s guguni chaat, Indore-inspired Dahi kebab, Dogra-style chicken Anarkali, and Jewish-Indian chicken Chitranee. The meal concluded with a decadent dessert of Gulab jamun ice cream paired with Millet-chocolate cake and Ahmedabad ki saunf.
Bungalow, located in New York City, offers a nostalgic experience, transporting diners to the vintage clubhouses of India. The restaurant has quickly become a favourite among food enthusiasts, with celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Vir Das also having dined there.
With its unique blend of traditional Indian flavours and contemporary culinary techniques, Bungalow has not only captured the hearts of New Yorkers but has also put Indian cuisine on the global culinary map.