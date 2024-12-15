Jeff Bezos dines at Vikas Khanna’s NYC restaurant Bungalow, calls it a ‘pilgrimage’

Chef Vikas Khanna’s culinary journey has reached new heights, with his New York restaurant, Bungalow, receiving global acclaim. Recently, the restaurant was honoured with the prestigious Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award.

One of the most notable patrons of Bungalow is none other than Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The billionaire tech mogul recently dined at the restaurant and was so impressed with the culinary experience that he described it as a ‘pilgrimage.’

Vikas shared a picture of himself with Jeff on social media, expressing his gratitude and pride. He wrote, “When @JeffBezos said the visit to Bungalow was like a pilgrimage. It filled my heart will pure joy & pride.”