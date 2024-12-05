This Peruvian chef takes us along a culinary journey of new flavours
Delving deeper into the fundamentals of Peruvian cuisine, we speak to Chef Julio Castillo, who was recently in Mumbai for a restaurant takeover at Poco Loco, treating the patrons to some delicious Peruvian food.
Please take us through the flavour notes of Peruvian cuisine?
Peruvian cuisine stands out for its balance of citrus, spicy, sweet, and umami flavours, using fresh ingredients like chili peppers, lime, and cilantro.
Has Spanish and African cultures influenced the cuisine over the years?
Yes, Peruvian cuisine has been influenced by Spanish and African traditions, especially in dishes like tacu-tacu and anticuchos, which combine traditional techniques and spices from these cultures.
What kind of local cooking techniques are used?
Techniques such as marinating in citrus (ceviche), using hot stones (pachamanca), and cooking in clay ovens are typical.
Your recent restaurant takeover in Mumbai has flavours drawn from the Nikkei traditions. Can you elucidate about the tradition and the flavours?
Nikkei cuisine combines Japanese techniques with Peruvian ingredients, highlighting fresh flavours, umami, and unique contrasts like miso with yellow chili.
Do you see any similarity between Indian cuisine and Peruvian cuisine?
Yes, both cuisines celebrate the use of spices, fresh herbs, and complex flavour combinations that emphasize their cultural roots.
Indian food uses a lot of spices. What kind of spices can we see in Peruvian cuisine?
Peruvian cuisine uses chili peppers, cumin, turmeric, oregano, and huacatay, which provide unique and traditional flavours.
Could you give us a peek into the desserts?
Peruvian desserts include suspirolimeño, picarones, and rice pudding, showcasing sweet and spiced flavours.
What would be the perfect comfort Peruvian meal of your choice?
My favourite comfort food would be lomosaltado, with its mix of juicy beef, onion, tomato, and French fries.
Can you share a quick Peruvian dish recipe with us?
A quick recipe: Causa limeña. Mix mashed yellow potatoes with yellow chili, lime, and salt. Fill with shredded chicken, avocado, and mayonnaise. Serve in layers and garnish with egg and olives.