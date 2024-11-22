Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s masterclass in Chennai: Unlock the secrets of Indian flavours with modern techniques

Chef sanjeev kapoor is often regarded as one of the original celebrity chefs of Indian television. When he introduced his show, Khana Khazana, in the ’90s, the show quickly became a staple in Indian households. Fans eagerly tuned in to learn from the chef, jotting down recipes and discovering how traditional Indian flavours could blend with modern techniques. His approachable cooking style made complex recipes easy to follow. His contributions were further acknowledged when he was honoured with the fourth highest civilian honour, Padma Shri. As Chef Sanjeev Kapoor prepares for his upcoming culinary masterclass in Chennai, Indulge caught up with him for a quick chat. Excerpts...

What can attendees expect from your masterclass in Chennai?

We’ll be working with some new ingredients and experimenting with traditional flavours. The aim is to keep things simple and replicable at home while still having a touch of restaurant. The key takeaway will be the use of unique ingredients, simplified so they’re easy to recreate. While it may all look complex, it will be easy to make. You can try creating these dishes at your home or restaurant.

You launched one of the first Indian cooking shows, Khana Khazana. Did you think it would gain the kind of popularity it did?

When you begin something, you hope it will succeed, but you can’t be certain; you have to take it one step at a time. You simply hope to do your best. What we perceive as the pinnacle might actually just be the first step. It’s very difficult to answer this question.

You became one of the youngest executive chefs when you took over Centaur in 1992. Did you feel ready for the challenge?

I was confident. Even before I became executive chef, I was managing an 84-room hotel, and I was one of the top chefs there. And I was not even 30 then. So stepping into a more formal role wasn’t a problem for me.

What are the must-have spices in every Indian kitchen?

Our masala box traditionally comprises turmeric, chilli, cumin, and ground coriander. These are the basics that form the backbone of many Indian dishes. For added aroma, cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves are essential. With just these seven, you can create magic in the kitchen. The rest of the spices are good to have, but not a must-have in the kitchen.

How do you feel about modern Indian fusion cuisine?

Experimentation is part of the creative process, and it will not stop and should not stop as well. That’s how creativity works. Some ideas may work, others might not, but one shouldn’t get bogged down by that because that’s how innovation happens. The effort should go on.

What’s your comfort food?

I’m a fan of simple, homemade food—khichdi with yoghurt is something I find comforting.

Is there a particular Indian dish that you often recommend to others?

Indian cuisine is so unique and diverse, it’s hard to pick just one dish. The regional differences make each dish a unique experience so much so that we are lucky to be born in the country. So, when I’m in Chennai, I make sure to enjoy local specialties like idli, thayir saadam, and try the flavours of Chettinad or Kongunadu cuisine.

Tell us about the philosophy behind your signature dish, Shyam Savera.

The Shyam Savera was created for the first episode of Khana Khazana. Inspired by the popularity of Palak paneer, I reimagined it as a kofta served with a makhani-style gravy. The colours of the dish even represent the Indian flag. I’m happy to say it has become so popular that it’s now served in thousands of restaurants worldwide. I am glad that it has become so popular.

You’ve been a case study at Harvard. How does that feel?

To think that students from all over the world learn from your journey—it’s surreal. I remember once meeting a senior Amazon employee who told me they were studying my case. It feels very good.

Thereafter, you went on to win the Padma Shri as well...

Yes, but there’s still a long way to go.

As someone who has worn many hats—chef and investor—what’s next on the agenda?

I’m focused on expanding our restaurant chain in North America, particularly on the West and East Coast, and Canada. We’re exploring new avenues, like our AI-assisted kitchen machine, Chef Magic, which is doing well in the US. We’re also launching packaged food products in Australia in a couple of months.

What advice would you give to aspiring chefs?

My advice would be simple — work hard, be sincere, but also have fun. If you stay true to your values and passion, chances are that you will succeed. Don’t compare your journey to others—focus on enjoying the ride, because that’s what matters most.

Any fond memories from your previous visits to Chennai?

One memorable experience was when our flight from Singapore was diverted to Chennai, and we ended up staying here for a few days. With no agenda, we spent the time exploring the local food scene and eating our way through the city—it was my fondest memory.

I am looking forward to meeting people in the city who are passionate about food. Whether they are budding chefs, people looking to start their own culinary businesses from home, or those hoping to participate in culinary competitions, it will be a good session.

4 pm onwards on November 23.

At Phoenix Marketcity and Palladium.

sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com

X - @psangeetha2112