This Darjeeling tea plantation champions tea as a luxe beverage to be appreciated, savoured

They drink a mixture of teas that are available in the retail space in India. The problem with the awareness of Darjeeling tea is that a lot of people do not have access to the very best Darjeeling teas. A good Darjeeling tea can even come from the monsoon season which is considered a low quality period. But people have forgotten what a quality cup tastes like. Darjeeling tea is traditionally exported to German and Japanese markets. Even the buyers over there are now complaining that they are just not being able to get that quality of Darjeeling anymore. It might be because of the generational shift that has happened within the tea estates and the quality that used to be produced 10-15 years ago is just not being produced anymore. It might be because they have lost the art of making that particular tea.

At Glenburn we are really trying to revive that quality; and make sure that whatever we produce, even if it’s a smaller quantity, it’s so quality – driven that our consumers will understand the difference between a regular and quality cup of tea. Even people who don’t drink Darjeeling tea, when they have a good quality cup, they realise that this is a tea that they could certainly enjoy.