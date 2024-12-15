Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to Raj Kapoor, poses with a painting of the actor’s most memorable films

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar joined the nation in celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of iconic filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Sachin took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute, expressing his admiration for Raj’s immense contribution to Indian cinema.

The picture accompanying Sachin’s post showcased him standing beside a portrait of Raj, with a vibrant wall mural further highlighting the actor-filmmaker’s celebrated career. Scenes from his classic films, like the timeless Mera Naam Joker, adorned the mural, serving as a reminder of the actor’s lasting impact.

He captioned the post, “Mera joota hai Japani, yeh patloon Englistani... but the Showman’s stories are forever Hindustani. Celebrating 100 years of Raj Kapoor ji, the Shree 420 who stole our hearts and never gave them back. As I look at this painting showcasing some of his most memorable films, I’d like to think his life itself was his greatest creation. And we were richer for It.”