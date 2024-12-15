Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to Raj Kapoor, poses with a painting of the actor’s most memorable films

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar joined the nation in celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of iconic filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Sachin took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute, expressing his admiration for Raj’s immense contribution to Indian cinema.
The picture accompanying Sachin’s post showcased him standing beside a portrait of Raj, with a vibrant wall mural further highlighting the actor-filmmaker’s celebrated career. Scenes from his classic films, like the timeless Mera Naam Joker, adorned the mural, serving as a reminder of the actor’s lasting impact.
He captioned the post, “Mera joota hai Japani, yeh patloon Englistani... but the Showman’s stories are forever Hindustani. Celebrating 100 years of Raj Kapoor ji, the Shree 420 who stole our hearts and never gave them back. As I look at this painting showcasing some of his most memorable films, I’d like to think his life itself was his greatest creation. And we were richer for It.”
Affectionately known as the ‘greatest showman of Indian cinema,’ Raj was a pioneering force. He excelled not only as an actor and filmmaker but also as a producer, constantly pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema. Even decades after his passing in 1988, Raj’s legacy remains vibrant, his storytelling and cinematic vision continuing to inspire.
Mumbai witnessed a grand celebration of Raj’s life on Friday. In preparation for his 100th birth anniversary, the actor’s family and veterans of the film industry gathered to honour his memory. This illustrious gathering included his children and grandchildren, like Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor, alongside prominent figures such as actress Rekha and acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Earlier this week, the Kapoor family, led by Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt, had personally visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to extend an invitation to the centenary celebrations. The Mumbai event marked the culmination of various festivities organised to commemorate the Hindi cinema legend.
A special three-day film festival was organized as part of the celebrations. This event showcased meticulously restored versions of five of Raj’s most iconic films including Awara, Shree 420, Sangam, Mera Naam Joker and Bobby. The premieres were held at a suburban multiplex, allowing fans and film enthusiasts to relive the brilliance of Raj’s cinematic masterpieces.