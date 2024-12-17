Aaliyah Kashyap shares glimpses from her honeymoon in the Maldives

Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, has offered fans a peek into her romantic honeymoon with husband Shane Gregoire. The couple, who tied the knot on December 11 in a close-knit ceremony surrounded by loved ones, are currently soaking up the sun in the Maldives.
Aaliyah shared a collection of photos and videos from their beachside getaway on Instagram on Tuesday. While her caption remained simple, the visuals showcased the couple’s blissful moments together.
In one picture, Aaliyah stunned in an off-shoulder dress as she posed for the camera. Another photo captured a tender moment as the newlyweds held hands and strolled along the beach. Aaliyah also treated fans to solo shots of herself in stylish bikinis, embracing the tropical vibes.
Meanwhile, Anurag shared heartwarming snapshots from his daughter’s wedding festivities. The images included Aaliyah's mother, film editor Aarti Bajaj, and featured the parents participating in traditional rituals and celebrating with the couple.
Anurag captioned the post with a mix of humour and emotion, writing, “Ye bhi gayi (This one is also gone) .. @shanegregoire my silly, take care of her. And I will get back to my stubborn self. Thank you @artb and @rheadewan for making it happen so beautifully. Thank you everyone for coming.”
Before the wedding, Anurag also enjoyed a special father-daughter day with Aaliyah, attending a screening of I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar and starring Abhishek Bachchan.
The wedding celebrations culminated with a star-studded reception that saw the attendance of celebrities like Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala, Abhishek Bachchan with his nephew Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Bobby Deol.
Aaliyah and Shane, who met on a dating app, got engaged during an intimate Mumbai ceremony last year, sharing their engagement news with fans in May 2023.