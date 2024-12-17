Malaika Arora channels her inner Shah Rukh Khan, recreates iconic ‘DDLJ’ train scene

Malaika Arora brought back nostalgia as she recreated the iconic train scene from the Bollywood classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), paying tribute to Shah Rukh Khan.
On Tuesday, the actress and fashionista shared a playful video on Instagram, where she was seen helping her team board a train in a dramatic fashion reminiscent of the legendary scene.
Captioning the video, she wrote: “Channeling my inner SRK, but this time, instead of Chaiyya Chaiyya on top of the train, it’s more like ‘Grab my hand and get IN the train!’ Recreating the DDLJ magic, one dramatic hand pull at a time, with my team holding on for dear life! @railminindia PART 2 of my train journey … #DDLJFeels #SRKVibes #TrainDrama.”
Dressed casually in a white tracksuit, Malaika infused humour and charm into the recreation, giving a nod to the unforgettable scene where Kajol runs towards Shah Rukh aboard a moving train with his hand stretched out to pull her in.
The original scene, a defining moment of Bollywood romance, continues to capture hearts decades after the film’s release. The line “Ja Simran ja, jee le apni zindagi,” delivered by Amrish Puri, has become part of pop culture, immortalising DDLJ.
Directed by Aditya Chopra and released on October 20, 1995, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starred Shah Rukh and Kajol in the lead roles, along with a stellar supporting cast including Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher and Mandira Bedi. The film was the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of 1995, earning a National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
On its 25th anniversary, DDLJ was re-released in cinemas across countries like the USA, UK, UAE, South Africa, and more, reaffirming its timeless appeal. In October this year, Kajol celebrated 29 years of the iconic film with a nostalgic social media post, calling it the “OG of Karva Chauth.”
Malaika’s playful tribute showcases how DDLJ continues to inspire generations, with its legacy still cherished by Bollywood stars and fans alike.