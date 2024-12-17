Malaika Arora channels her inner Shah Rukh Khan, recreates iconic ‘DDLJ’ train scene

Malaika Arora brought back nostalgia as she recreated the iconic train scene from the Bollywood classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), paying tribute to Shah Rukh Khan.

On Tuesday, the actress and fashionista shared a playful video on Instagram, where she was seen helping her team board a train in a dramatic fashion reminiscent of the legendary scene.

Captioning the video, she wrote: “Channeling my inner SRK, but this time, instead of Chaiyya Chaiyya on top of the train, it’s more like ‘Grab my hand and get IN the train!’ Recreating the DDLJ magic, one dramatic hand pull at a time, with my team holding on for dear life! @railminindia PART 2 of my train journey … #DDLJFeels #SRKVibes #TrainDrama.”

Dressed casually in a white tracksuit, Malaika infused humour and charm into the recreation, giving a nod to the unforgettable scene where Kajol runs towards Shah Rukh aboard a moving train with his hand stretched out to pull her in.