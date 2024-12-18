Anshuman Jha to star in classic love story ‘Welcome To Agra’ with Sarah Hopkins

The film is produced by Mad Films and is set to begin shooting at the end of January 2025, after Anshuman wraps up his action film Lakadbaggha 2 in December. The actor plans to spend Christmas with his triathlete wife and nine-month-old daughter before diving into this heartfelt project.

Welcome To Agra aims to bring audiences back to cinemas for a nostalgic journey of love, set in the shadow of the world’s most iconic symbol of romance.