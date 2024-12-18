Anshuman Jha to star in classic love story ‘Welcome To Agra’ with Sarah Hopkins

Anshuman Jha has signed his next project, ‘Welcome To Agra’, a love story co-starring British actor Sarah Hopkins. The film, directed by first-time filmmaker Ashish Dubey, revolves around a cycle rickshaw driver and a British tourist who fall in love in the historic city of Agra. The story is set in the year 2000, a time before the advent of social media and smartphones, capturing the essence of old-school romance.
Ashish, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, has previously assisted prominent South Indian filmmakers like N Lingusamy. He now aims to bring his roots to life through this Hindi-language love story. Speaking about the project, he said, “Agra is synonymous with love, and I’ve dreamed of making this film for years. I have wanted to collaborate with Anshuman ever since his debut in LSD. This film is all about the purity of love, and with the Taj Mahal as our backdrop, I hope to remind audiences of the charm of heartfelt romance that seems to be missing in today’s world.”
Anshuman, known for his versatility, is thrilled to take on the role of a cycle rickshaw driver. “I believe in the power of love and its ability to transcend challenges. We haven’t had a quintessential love story like DDLJ or Jab We Met in recent times. This film is unique because it takes us back to an era before mobile phones. Playing a rickshaw driver in Uttar Pradesh has always been on my wish list,” he shared.
The film is produced by Mad Films and is set to begin shooting at the end of January 2025, after Anshuman wraps up his action film Lakadbaggha 2 in December. The actor plans to spend Christmas with his triathlete wife and nine-month-old daughter before diving into this heartfelt project.
Welcome To Agra aims to bring audiences back to cinemas for a nostalgic journey of love, set in the shadow of the world’s most iconic symbol of romance.