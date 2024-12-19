Anushka Sharma honours Ravichandran Ashwin’s cricket legacy after retirement announcement

Ashwin, one of India's most accomplished cricketers, enjoyed a stellar career as a bowler and an all-rounder. Widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in the history of the game, he played an instrumental role in India’s triumphs, including their 2011 ODI World Cup victory and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

In the 2013 final, Ashwin bowled the decisive final over that helped secure India’s win.

In addition to his bowling prowess, Ashwin contributed significantly with the bat, providing vital runs in the lower order. His all-round performances made him a key player in the Indian team for over a decade.

Ashwin's career took a final turn during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), where he played in the second pink-ball Test. However, after being excluded from the third Test, Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket and left for India immediately following the declaration. This unexpected move came despite a statement from captain Rohit Sharma, who had suggested Ashwin would leave a day later.

Throughout his career, Ashwin has taken over 700 international wickets, with more than 500 wickets in Test cricket, placing him among the top ten wicket-takers in the format. He has also accumulated over 4,000 runs, including six centuries and 14 half-centuries in Tests.

Ashwin now stands alongside India’s legendary spinner Anil Kumble, with his retirement leaving Ravindra Jadeja as the primary spinner in the team. As India looks ahead to the upcoming matches, the team's performance will play a key role in their qualification for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.