Diljit Dosanjh says that nothing can stop his shows

Recently, Diljit addressed accusations surrounding the spelling of Punjab in one of his social media posts. Taking to X, the artiste dismissed the controversy, explaining the nuances of the English language and how misunderstandings can arise for non-native speakers.

He wrote, “If you write ‘Panjab’ instead of ‘Punjab’, it will remain ‘Punjab’. Panj Aab - 5 Rivers. Bravo, those who create conspiracy around the usage in the language of the Englishmen. You know what, I will write ‘Panjab’. How many times do we prove that we LOVE INDIA? Bring something new, or is creating conspiracy is what you get paid for?”

Previously, Diljit announced his decision to pause live shows in India until the country’s concert infrastructure improved. In viral online clips, he expressed his concerns about the lack of proper facilities for live performances.

“Our infrastructure for live shows isn’t up to par,” he remarked in one clip. “Live events generate significant revenue and create jobs, but we need better setups for attendees to truly enjoy the experience. Ideally, the stage should be centrally positioned so fans can be all around it. Until this improves, I won’t host shows in India.”

Despite these challenges, Diljit’s unwavering passion for performing continues to inspire his global fanbase.