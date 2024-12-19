Keerthy Suresh shares photos from her ‘dream wedding’ ft. her ‘dream icon’ Thalapathy Vijay

Actress Keerthy Suresh delighted fans on Wednesday by sharing some new heartwarming photos from her recent wedding celebrations. The pictures featured her and her husband, Anthony Tattil, alongside Tamil superstar, Thalapathy Vijay.
Keerthy, who tied the knot with Anthony on December 12 in Goa, expressed her gratitude to Vijay for gracing the occasion. “When our dream icon blessed us at our dream weddinggg! @actorvijay sir (hug and red heart emojis). With love, Your Nanbi and Nanban,” she wrote on Instagram, referring to the affectionate terms used to address a close friend in Tamil.
Keerthy and Vijay have previously collaborated in films like Bairavaa and Sarkar, and she has been an open admirer of his work. This special appearance by Vijay at her wedding undoubtedly made it an even more memorable occasion.
Earlier, the actress shared glimpses of her wedding festivities on Instagram, including a picture of herself and Antony exchanging garlands. The couple radiated happiness as they celebrated their special day with loved ones.
On the work front, Keerthy is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Bollywood film, Baby John, alongside Varun Dhawan. Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is currently filming his 69th film, directed by H Vinoth. This project will mark a significant milestone for Vijay as he prepares to enter Tamil Nadu politics with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.