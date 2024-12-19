Keerthy Suresh shares photos from her ‘dream wedding’ ft. her ‘dream icon’ Thalapathy Vijay

Actress Keerthy Suresh delighted fans on Wednesday by sharing some new heartwarming photos from her recent wedding celebrations. The pictures featured her and her husband, Anthony Tattil, alongside Tamil superstar, Thalapathy Vijay.

Keerthy, who tied the knot with Anthony on December 12 in Goa, expressed her gratitude to Vijay for gracing the occasion. “When our dream icon blessed us at our dream weddinggg! @actorvijay sir (hug and red heart emojis). With love, Your Nanbi and Nanban,” she wrote on Instagram, referring to the affectionate terms used to address a close friend in Tamil.