Diljit Dosanjh responds to Maharashtra government advisory at his Mumbai concert

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh addressed an advisory issued by the Maharashtra Government ahead of his highly anticipated Dil-Luminati tour performance in Mumbai on Thursday night. The advisory instructed the singer-actor to refrain from performing songs that promote drugs, violence, or alcohol and prohibited the inclusion of children on stage.

Speaking to the enthusiastic crowd, Diljit humorously shared his reaction to the notice. “Last evening, I asked my team if there was any advisory issued against me, and they said everything was fine. But this morning, I woke up to find out an advisory had indeed been issued. Don’t worry, though—while the advisory is for me, I’ll make sure you have double the fun you came here for,” he said.

Before addressing the advisory, Diljit spoke warmly about his recent visit to Kashmir, describing it as a “must-visit” destination and calling it “heaven on Earth.”

Diljit’s India tour has taken him to several cities, including Chandigarh, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Indore, and Jaipur. The tour will conclude with his performance in Guwahati.

On December 19, Diljit bid an emotional farewell to Kashmir, sharing a series of photos on Instagram with the caption, “Alvida Kashmir, tonight Mumbai Dil-Luminati Tour Year 24.”

Earlier, the artiste delighted fans with a video of himself enjoying a tranquil shikara ride on Dal Lake, surrounded by snow-capped mountains. The clip also featured a vendor offering him steaming kahwa, the traditional Kashmiri tea.

The Lover hitmaker’s Mumbai concert drew widespread attention, with fans eagerly awaiting his electrifying performance despite restrictions.