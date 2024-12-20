Fabulous@14 | Ahead of Christmas, actress and comedienne Sindhu Vee talks about her latest project, ‘Jul’ family traditions and more

A

I had never seen live stand-up, before the first time I got onto stage. I didn’t think I was going to be a stand-up comic. It was a fluke thing. A lot of alcohol was involved. Just a lot! But also, I had three young kids. It felt reckless in a way that was still acceptable. You don’t want to have three kids and do something so reckless. As I had never seen live stand-up, I didn’t understand what I knew intellectually. I’d only seen a DVD of Eddie Murphy, who I still think is very funny. So, I wasn’t thinking very deeply about it. But then what happened is as I was doing it, I got a laugh or two. I remember very clearly something in my head was like, “What is this? I have to do this again.”

Funnily enough, the next day I went home and started Googling stand-up comedy. I was reading about it and buying books. I bought every book you can think of on stand-up comedy, even the most ridiculous ones. Then I talked to people. I didn’t know any stand-ups, but I knew the people that were in a group, Funny Women UK. I just never stopped trying to be part of comedy thereafter. I felt lucky to be just somehow involved with this thing. The crux of it was about saying something funny. I’d always wanted to do that. When I was a kid, being like that, telling a joke — it was always in me, but it was never a legitimate thing. It was like a bad habit.

Especially when I was growing up, girls who talked about or said something that made everyone laugh and in that way attracted attention to themselves — it was not considered a good quality. So in a way, it was like this secret that I enjoyed so much. So, as a result, when I began watching stand-up, I realised that may be a problem, a personality defect. But I didn’t care. Many of us have this personality defect. It was lovely to meet other people like that. Not that I think that I have a personality defect now, neither do they (laughs). But it started like that. So, my initial concerns were less weirdly enough about being on stage and more about investigating, “what is it about me that wants to do this?” I didn’t talk about it much with anyone because I didn’t want to have people’s opinions on it. After all, I was sure this was what I was never going to stop doing.