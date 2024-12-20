Fabulous @14 | DOT. aka Aditi Saigal proudly calls Bengaluru home and represents a new generation that’s out to redefine what the city means!

A lot of people know you as an actor, most do not know that first and foremost you are a musician. So, where did this journey into music start?

I’ve been playing music since I was a child. I took a piano class when I was little and then I started writing songs quite early on. So, I started writing around the time I was 13/14 and then my YouTube channel took off. I used to upload these small piano ditties on YouTube and put them up and they went viral. One song called Everybody Dances to Techno became very well known and at that time I was actually living in Wales, which is where my college was. I was a part of the Indian music scene but I was not in India. It was kind of this weird in-between space.