Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai radiate joy as they watch AbRam and Aaradhya perform at school annual function

A star-studded affair unfolded at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School’s annual day event on Thursday evening, with numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Among the prominent guests were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D’Souza.
The event provided a delightful glimpse into the personal lives of these stars, with several heartwarming moments captured and shared on social media. One of the highlights was the performances by the celebrity kids. Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Aishwarya and Abhishek, took to the stage, captivating the audience with her performance.
A proud Aishwarya was seen recording her daughter’s act on her phone. Joining Aaradhya on stage was Shah Rukh and Gauri’s younger son, AbRam Khan, prompting Shah Rukh to capture the moment on his own device.
The appearance of Aishwarya and Abhishek together put to rest months of speculation regarding their marriage. According to reports, Abhishek was seen being particularly attentive to Aishwarya, holding her hand as they entered the venue and carefully ensuring her dupatta didn't trail on the ground.
Shah Rukh attended the event with Gauri and daughter Suhana Khan. Shah Rukh was also seen enthusiastically dancing with the school children, adding to the festive atmosphere. Suhana looked elegant in a black dress, while Gauri opted for a sophisticated white suit. Shah Rukh himself sported a casual yet stylish look in a blue shirt and black pants.
On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II and is yet to announce her next project. Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s King, which will reportedly also feature his daughter Suhana. He has also lent his voice to the Hindi version of Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King.