Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai radiate joy as they watch AbRam and Aaradhya perform at school annual function

The appearance of Aishwarya and Abhishek together put to rest months of speculation regarding their marriage. According to reports, Abhishek was seen being particularly attentive to Aishwarya, holding her hand as they entered the venue and carefully ensuring her dupatta didn't trail on the ground.

Shah Rukh attended the event with Gauri and daughter Suhana Khan. Shah Rukh was also seen enthusiastically dancing with the school children, adding to the festive atmosphere. Suhana looked elegant in a black dress, while Gauri opted for a sophisticated white suit. Shah Rukh himself sported a casual yet stylish look in a blue shirt and black pants.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II and is yet to announce her next project. Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s King, which will reportedly also feature his daughter Suhana. He has also lent his voice to the Hindi version of Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King.