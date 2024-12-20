Shilpa Rao reveals who she is beyond the mic

Shilpa Rao, the swoon-worthy singer with one of the most soulful voices needs no introduction. She has won everyone’s hearts with her recent songs in Devara and Stree 2. The singer debuted in Bollywood with Tose Naina, and hasn’t looked back since; she keeps expanding her repertoire with Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and even indie music. While film songs like Kaavaalaa, Khuda Jaane and Besharam Rang can still be heard lingering on people’s lips, Roz Roz, an indie song in collaboration with The Yellow Diary gained immense popularity among the youth. She has shown her versatility with her rendition of Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo and singing in the critically acclaimed Coke Studio Pakistan.
Shilpa expresses her excitement to per form in Hyderabad, and says that she is especially looking forward to crooning Chuttamalle, with the audience singing along with her. She is also keen on some interesting indie collaborations in the coming year. Indulge indulges her in a light-hearted chat where she reveals who she is beyond the mic.
Excerpts
A genre of music you haven't explored yet
There are many genres I have not explored yet like Latin, Bossa, or even Rap for that matter. I would love to do something cool like that.
Never have ever forgotten the lyrics of my own song
It happens a lot of times because when you’re on stage and so many things are running in your mind, your brain is like a train station. Now that there are multiple languages I perform in, not just Hindi, there’s also Tamil, Telugu and Bengali, it is like a lot of trains running in my mind. I try not to forget, but at the end of the day it is human error.
An aspect of Bollywood you would never change
Making a new song. I think that is the best thing people do in music — new lyrics are written, a fresh tune is made, and you keep trying new things.
A pre-performance ritual you would never skip
Before going on stage, the entire team and I have a little fun, some light-hearted conversations. Everyone feels a little easy, mentally a little light and then we go on stage.
Something you never want to indulge in
Mindless scrolling is something that I would want to avoid. I think that is the worst thing that we can do to our brains.
An adventure sport that you would never try to do
I have a vertigo condition, had my first vertigo attack in 2016. I have not tried many things because of that — I’ve not done skydiving, deep sea diving and would love to do these things.
A fashion trend you have not tried
Uncomfortable clothes is something I cannot do. For me, fashion and my style statement is something that I’m comfort able in because if I’m comfortable, I feel very confident and happy.
A habit you would never leave
Spending time with my family and friends is the most special thing for me. No matter how tired I am, I would still go and spend that time with them, it keeps me alive.
A skincare hack you swear by
In my childhood, my mother and grand mother would oil my hair, take care of my skin, and make ubtans at home. That is something that has stayed with me and I treasure the most.
A memory of your struggling days you would never want to relive
When we think of struggle, we only associate it with the days when you first started out, how you had no work, you were struggling to get a project, or not have enough money. But I think different kinds of challenges come your way even when you start working. So for me, struggles keep coming every day, no matter what phase of my life I am in. The only thing that keeps me going is my love for what I do.
A principle that you will never compromise on
Whatever you do, do it with all your heart. Be your true self, have the integrity and immerse yourself into whatever work you do.
The best trip you have been to
A few trips I had been to with Anurag, my brother and Ritesh, my husband have been very memorable.
The best meal you ever had
The best meal always has to be my mother and grandmother’s cooking.
A memorable experience from a live performance
The best point in a live performance is when we are on stage, I look at the audience and how they connect with the song. They sing with so much emotion in their eyes, and those faces stay with me for a very long time.
A memorable experience while recording a song
When I totally forget where I am and who I am.
The best fashion advice you have heard
Keep it chill!
The best travel hack
Travel light, keep your phone away and keep looking at the world with your eyes and your heart.
A quote which has stayed with you
Be true to yourself.
The best quality of Bollywood music
It doesn’t matter where you come from, the only thing that matters is how you work.