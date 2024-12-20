Shilpa Rao reveals who she is beyond the mic

Excerpts

A genre of music you haven't explored yet

There are many genres I have not explored yet like Latin, Bossa, or even Rap for that matter. I would love to do something cool like that.

Never have ever forgotten the lyrics of my own song

It happens a lot of times because when you’re on stage and so many things are running in your mind, your brain is like a train station. Now that there are multiple languages I perform in, not just Hindi, there’s also Tamil, Telugu and Bengali, it is like a lot of trains running in my mind. I try not to forget, but at the end of the day it is human error.

An aspect of Bollywood you would never change

Making a new song. I think that is the best thing people do in music — new lyrics are written, a fresh tune is made, and you keep trying new things.

A pre-performance ritual you would never skip

Before going on stage, the entire team and I have a little fun, some light-hearted conversations. Everyone feels a little easy, mentally a little light and then we go on stage.

Something you never want to indulge in

Mindless scrolling is something that I would want to avoid. I think that is the worst thing that we can do to our brains.

An adventure sport that you would never try to do

I have a vertigo condition, had my first vertigo attack in 2016. I have not tried many things because of that — I’ve not done skydiving, deep sea diving and would love to do these things.

A fashion trend you have not tried

Uncomfortable clothes is something I cannot do. For me, fashion and my style statement is something that I’m comfort able in because if I’m comfortable, I feel very confident and happy.

A habit you would never leave

Spending time with my family and friends is the most special thing for me. No matter how tired I am, I would still go and spend that time with them, it keeps me alive.

A skincare hack you swear by

In my childhood, my mother and grand mother would oil my hair, take care of my skin, and make ubtans at home. That is something that has stayed with me and I treasure the most.

A memory of your struggling days you would never want to relive

When we think of struggle, we only associate it with the days when you first started out, how you had no work, you were struggling to get a project, or not have enough money. But I think different kinds of challenges come your way even when you start working. So for me, struggles keep coming every day, no matter what phase of my life I am in. The only thing that keeps me going is my love for what I do.

A principle that you will never compromise on

Whatever you do, do it with all your heart. Be your true self, have the integrity and immerse yourself into whatever work you do.