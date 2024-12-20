Urmila Matondkar encourages destressing and decluttering this December

Actress Urmila Matondkar has shared her mantra for December: destress and declutter. Taking to Instagram, Urmila posted a serene picture of herself meditating in a park, emphasising the importance of inner peace as the New Year approaches.
In her caption, she wrote, “Good morning beautiful people… Since it’s De-cember, it’s time to Destress, Declutter. What better way to prepare for the new year than by finding inner peace and connecting with your body and soul on a deeper level.”
She further encouraged her followers to embrace gratitude and positivity, saying, “Feel the gratitude and goodness that surround us. Be Grateful, Empathetic, Kind, and Positive at all times.”
Urmila, who began her film journey as a child artist in the 1977 movie Karm, rose to prominence with Masoom in 1983. Her breakthrough as a lead actress came with Chanakyan (1989) in Malayalam cinema, followed by her Hindi debut in Narsimha (1991). She achieved stardom with Ram Gopal Varma's iconic 1995 film Rangeela.
Over the years, she has starred in acclaimed films such as Judaai, Satya, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot, Ek Hasina Thi, Pinjar, and Bas Ek Pal.
Her last appearance on screen was in the 2014 Marathi film Ajoba, directed by Sujay Dahake. The film, inspired by true events, narrates the story of a leopard’s extraordinary 29-day journey from Malshej Ghat to Mumbai after being rescued and fitted with a tracking device.