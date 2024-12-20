Urmila Matondkar encourages destressing and decluttering this December

Actress Urmila Matondkar has shared her mantra for December: destress and declutter. Taking to Instagram, Urmila posted a serene picture of herself meditating in a park, emphasising the importance of inner peace as the New Year approaches.

In her caption, she wrote, “Good morning beautiful people… Since it’s De-cember, it’s time to Destress, Declutter. What better way to prepare for the new year than by finding inner peace and connecting with your body and soul on a deeper level.”

She further encouraged her followers to embrace gratitude and positivity, saying, “Feel the gratitude and goodness that surround us. Be Grateful, Empathetic, Kind, and Positive at all times.”