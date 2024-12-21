Amitabh Bachchan pays heartfelt tribute to mother Teji Bachchan on her 17th death anniversary

Amitabh BachchanTeji Bachchan, the wife of celebrated poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, passed away on December 21, 2007, at the age of 93 after a prolonged illness. Married in 1941 in Allahabad, she embraced her role as a homemaker and shared her life with Harivansh Rai, raising two sons, Amitabh and Ajitabh Bachchan.

In a 2017 blog post, Amitabh recounted the family’s painful final moments with Teji. He recalled the doctors’ tireless efforts to revive her. “As she struggled to beat the heart rate monitor, valiant attempts made by the doctors in attendance, in the process of revival, were being conducted. The heart was responding intermittently to her frail body,” he shared.

The Bollywood icon reflected on the agonising experience of watching manual resuscitation efforts, saying it became unbearable to witness. “We stood holding hands with each other and watched her go,” he added.

On a lighter note, Amitabh recently expressed joy over witnessing his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s school performance. Writing on his blog, he described the experience as ‘exhilarating,’ adding, “Children… their innocence and desire to be at their best in the presence of parents… such a delight.”

On December 19, Amitabh, along with Shah Rukh Khan and their families, attended a school's annual day event where Aaradhya performed, making the occasion even more memorable.