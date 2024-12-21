Christmas magic on film set: Parineeti Chopra shares festive moments on social media

Parineeti has had a packed schedule, often working late into the night. Recently, she gave fans a glimpse of her “night shoot rituals,” posting a picture of three plates of instant noodles with the caption, “Night shoot rituals.”

After a long night, the actress wrapped up a shoot at 7 am, sharing a sunrise snap of her journey home and captioning it: “Packup” with a timestamp of “7.18 AM.”

Parineeti, who is married to politician Raghav Chadha, has previously expressed her dislike for night shoots. In one video, she playfully shared her frustration, making a sad face and writing, “The hate for night shifts is real.” Another clip humorously read, “Aaj night shift hai bachaooo dostoo (Today, I have to work the night shift, please save me friends).”

On the professional front, Parineeti was last seen in the Diljit Dosanjh-led biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali. She portrayed Amarjot Kaur, the wife of the iconic yet controversial singer Chamkila.