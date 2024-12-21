Christmas magic on film set: Parineeti Chopra shares festive moments on social media
Actress Parineeti Chopra gave fans a peek into her Christmas celebrations on the set of her upcoming film. Sharing snippets on her Instagram Stories, Parineeti posted a series of pictures and videos from the set of her yet-to-be-disclosed project.
The first image showcased her dressing area, where a handmade paper Christmas tree was placed alongside her makeup essentials. She captioned it, “Christmas on set today.”
Another photo featured Christmas-themed donuts, followed by a picture of the actress smiling at the camera. The final post was a video showing the entire crew wearing Santa hats in what appeared to be a lighthearted post-pack-up celebration.
Parineeti has had a packed schedule, often working late into the night. Recently, she gave fans a glimpse of her “night shoot rituals,” posting a picture of three plates of instant noodles with the caption, “Night shoot rituals.”
After a long night, the actress wrapped up a shoot at 7 am, sharing a sunrise snap of her journey home and captioning it: “Packup” with a timestamp of “7.18 AM.”
Parineeti, who is married to politician Raghav Chadha, has previously expressed her dislike for night shoots. In one video, she playfully shared her frustration, making a sad face and writing, “The hate for night shifts is real.” Another clip humorously read, “Aaj night shift hai bachaooo dostoo (Today, I have to work the night shift, please save me friends).”
On the professional front, Parineeti was last seen in the Diljit Dosanjh-led biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali. She portrayed Amarjot Kaur, the wife of the iconic yet controversial singer Chamkila.