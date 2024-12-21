Kriti Sanon expresses gratitude as she wraps up her last working day of 2024

Actress Kriti Sanon reflected on her journey with a heartfelt note of gratitude as she completed her last working day of 2024. Taking to Instagram, Kriti shared two sepia-toned pictures with her core team, showcasing candid moments filled with laughter and joy.

The actress captioned the post, “As I end my last working day of 2024, all I feel is so much gratitude for getting to do what I absolutely love and having my Constants, my incredible team, that’s been with me for years. Hopping from set to set, pushing each other to do better, being there for me on good days and, more importantly, bad days, growing together and making beautiful memories! My second family… What would I do without you guys?”