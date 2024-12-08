Kriti Sanon redefines glamour in muted tones with an earthy green Burberry ensemble

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has always been known for her impeccable fashion sense. Recently, she stunned everyone with her earthy green ensemble, proving that muted tones can be just as glamorous as bold colours.
The actress opted for a luxurious Burberry outfit, comprising a paisley silk shirt and a wool mohair maxi kilt from the Winter 2024 collection. The harmonious blend of dark green hues created a sophisticated and elegant look. The pleated midi skirt, paired with the silk shirt, exuded a business-chic vibe, perfect for a modern woman.
Kriti completed her outfit with a pointed-toe heel and a stylish neck scarf. Her makeup was kept minimal, with a focus on dewy skin, subtle eyeliner, and a nude lip colour. Her hair was styled in soft waves, adding a touch of romanticism to the look.
The earthy tones of the outfit were not only visually appealing but also effortlessly chic. This ensemble is a testament to Kriti’s ability to effortlessly blend classic and contemporary styles. It’s a perfect example of how to elevate a simple look with the right choice of fabrics and accessories.
On the work front, Kriti was last seen in the film Do Patti, where she played dual roles. She also starred in Crew alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor.