Kriti Sanon redefines glamour in muted tones with an earthy green Burberry ensemble

Kriti completed her outfit with a pointed-toe heel and a stylish neck scarf. Her makeup was kept minimal, with a focus on dewy skin, subtle eyeliner, and a nude lip colour. Her hair was styled in soft waves, adding a touch of romanticism to the look.

The earthy tones of the outfit were not only visually appealing but also effortlessly chic. This ensemble is a testament to Kriti’s ability to effortlessly blend classic and contemporary styles. It’s a perfect example of how to elevate a simple look with the right choice of fabrics and accessories.

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in the film Do Patti, where she played dual roles. She also starred in Crew alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor.