Keerthy Suresh wows in a breathtaking silk Lehenga by Anita Dongre at a wedding

With the wedding season in full swing, everyone is on the hunt for the perfect outfit to make a lasting impression at weddings, sangeets, and other festive celebrations. Stepping in as the ultimate style inspiration is none other than Keerthy Suresh. Known for her impeccable acting prowess, Keerthy's fashion sense consistently leaves us in awe, and her recent look at a friend’s wedding was no exception.

The actress dazzled in a breathtaking zardozi silk lehenga from Anita Dongre. The ensemble featured intricate embroidery showcasing tropical birds, floral motifs, threadwork, and shimmering sequin embellishments. She paired the lehenga with a matching sleeveless blouse adorned with heavy embroidery and a flattering scoop neckline. Completing the look was a delicate sheer net dupatta with a subtle border, adding an ethereal touch to her outfit.

Keerthy elevated her look with exquisite jewellery—a purple and green gemstone necklace paired with matching earrings, lending a regal charm to the ensemble. Her makeup was soft and radiant, featuring neutral-toned eyeshadow, a subtle winged eyeliner, and a nude lip shade. For her hairstyle, she opted for a sleek low bun adorned with a traditional white gajra, perfectly complementing the overall aesthetic.

If you’re looking for wedding outfit inspiration that blends elegance with timeless charm, Keerthy’s zardozi lehenga is the ideal muse!