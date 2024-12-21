Sunny Leone shares a hilarious glimpse into ‘what really happens behind making reels’

Actress Sunny Leone shared a lighthearted behind-the-scenes video that humorously showcases “what really happens behind making reels.” The actress posted the clip on Instagram, in which, she and her team are seen preparing for a reel, displaying a mix of coordination and laughter.
At one point, Sunny is heard instructing a teammate, “Hide this. So we don't... Your hand, you dodo. Yeah. So we don’t see it.”
As the group readies to record, a team member humorously counts down, prompting everyone to nod their heads in unison, only to pause awkwardly. They repeat the motion, eventually breaking into laughter at the end of the clip. Sunny captioned the video, “What really happens behind making reels!! Lol.”
On the personal front, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber recently renewed their wedding vows in November, celebrating 13 years of marriage. The intimate ceremony took place in the Maldives on October 31, joined by their three children: Nisha, Noah, and Asher.
A close source revealed that the couple had been planning the vow renewal for a while but waited until their children were old enough to appreciate its meaning.
“They believe the significance of marriage deepens over time as couples face life’s challenges together. Renewing their promises to each other after years of shared experiences held a profound meaning for them,” shared the source.
The Maldives, a family favourite, was chosen for its idyllic setting and timed to coincide with the children’s school break.