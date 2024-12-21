Sunny Leone shares a hilarious glimpse into ‘what really happens behind making reels’

Actress Sunny Leone shared a lighthearted behind-the-scenes video that humorously showcases “what really happens behind making reels.” The actress posted the clip on Instagram, in which, she and her team are seen preparing for a reel, displaying a mix of coordination and laughter.

At one point, Sunny is heard instructing a teammate, “Hide this. So we don't... Your hand, you dodo. Yeah. So we don’t see it.”

As the group readies to record, a team member humorously counts down, prompting everyone to nod their heads in unison, only to pause awkwardly. They repeat the motion, eventually breaking into laughter at the end of the clip. Sunny captioned the video, “What really happens behind making reels!! Lol.”