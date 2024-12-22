Kareena Kapoor Khan shares heartwarming moments ahead of Christmas

Earlier, Kareena shared her thoughts on the evolving dynamics of Bollywood and the secret to a film’s success. Drawing from her vast experience as part of Bollywood's first family, she stated, “The formula for a movie to work is simple: create magic. Whether it’s through powerful emotions, gripping action, or unforgettable music, if it leaves you inspired and moved in those 2-2.5 hours, it’s a success.”

The actress highlighted the transformative power of cinema, emphasising that a truly memorable film resonates with the audience, offering an experience that lingers long after the credits roll.

Recently, Kareena also shared snapshots from her visit to the Red Sea Film Festival, further showcasing her eventful and glamorous year.