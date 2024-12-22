Kareena Kapoor Khan shares heartwarming moments ahead of Christmas

With the holiday season in full swing, Bollywood stars are embracing the festive spirit, and Kareena Kapoor Khan is no exception. On Sunday, the actress shared glimpses of her family vacation abroad on social media, giving fans a sneak peek into her Christmas celebrations.
Using the Stories section of her Instagram, Kareena posted several pictures featuring her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their elder son, Taimur. One standout image captures Taimur posing in front of a grand Christmas tree, perfectly embodying the festive cheer.
Earlier, Kareena shared her thoughts on the evolving dynamics of Bollywood and the secret to a film’s success. Drawing from her vast experience as part of Bollywood's first family, she stated, “The formula for a movie to work is simple: create magic. Whether it’s through powerful emotions, gripping action, or unforgettable music, if it leaves you inspired and moved in those 2-2.5 hours, it’s a success.”
The actress highlighted the transformative power of cinema, emphasising that a truly memorable film resonates with the audience, offering an experience that lingers long after the credits roll.
Recently, Kareena also shared snapshots from her visit to the Red Sea Film Festival, further showcasing her eventful and glamorous year.