‘Dune: Prophecy’: Tabu introduces her castmates to Indian cuisine

Bollywood star Tabu, who plays Sister Francesca in the final two episodes of Dune: Prophecy, revealed that one of her unique contributions to the set was introducing her castmates to Indian cuisine. While working on the series, which is inspired by Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, Tabu made sure to share the flavours of India with her fellow actors.

The show, set 10,000 years before the events of Dune, follows two Harkonnen sisters as they face forces threatening humanity’s future while establishing the Bene Gesserit order. Tabu's character, Sister Francesca, appears in two different time periods, with Charithra Chandran playing her younger self.

Tabu, known for her international roles in films like The Namesake, A Suitable Boy, and Life of Pi, was initially approached for the role after her agents received an email from the creative team behind Dune: Prophecy.

“I got an email from my agents saying that Alison and Anna were the showrunners and that they wanted to cast me. I loved the character after reading two scenes from the script, and when I spoke to them, I knew this was a role I’d enjoy,” Tabu said.

Filming the series in Budapest was a new experience for the actress. "It’s the first time in about 20 years that I worked with a crew I had never met before, in a place I’d never been," Tabu shared.

Despite the unfamiliarity, she embraced the experience fully—especially by bringing a taste of home to the set. “I was getting Indian food on set and feeding Josh and everyone. I had this restaurant in Budapest that would send me lunch and dinner to the set. We’d sit outside our trailers and eat together,” she said.

“When I’m there, India comes with me—my home, my work, my culture, it’s all part of the package.”

Tabu also had the opportunity to meet Charithra Chandran, who plays the younger version of Francesca. “Allison, Anna, and the crew were very particular about Charithra meeting me. They wanted her to absorb something of my portrayal to make the transition seamless,” Tabu explained.

“It was nice to meet her, especially since she’s familiar with my work and has Indian roots herself. It made the collaboration easier, and I think the transition between the two versions of Francesca feels natural.”

When it came to building her character, Tabu was mindful of the world her character inhabited. “I wanted Francesca to feel like she belongs to the Bene Gesserit, but she also has a very strong, independent personality, which made it interesting to balance both aspects,” Tabu said. “She’s not defined by the other characters, and that allowed me to explore her on my terms.”

Tabu found her scenes on Dune: Prophecy to be rich with depth. “Every scene was beautiful to play. My interactions with the Emperor and with Constantine, my son, were particularly memorable,” she said. “The romantic tension with the Emperor gave Francesca space to explore her power and her vulnerability. And wearing the costume—the veil, the distinct look—was such a departure from anything I’ve done before. It gave me a fresh perspective on the character.”

Her portrayal of Sister Francesca in Dune: Prophecy marks a powerful new chapter in Tabu’s career, combining her acting chops with a personal touch that brings a taste of India to an international stage.