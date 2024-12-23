Jaideep Ahlawat’s ‘Paatal Lok Season 2’ to be released on January 17

The highly anticipated second season of Paatal Lok, starring Jaideep Ahlawat, is set to premiere on January 17 on Prime Video. The crime-thriller series, which captivated audiences with its compelling storyline in season one, delves even deeper into the dark and complex layers of Indian society in its new chapter.

Alongside returning stars like Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, and Gul Panag, the new season introduces new characters played by Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua. Sudip Sharma, the show's creator and showrunner, shared his excitement about continuing the series, noting the overwhelming response to the first season and how it inspired the team to craft more intense, relatable stories for season two.

Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, the new season follows Hathi Ram Chaudhary (played by Ahlawat) and his team as they face even greater challenges in uncharted territory. Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals at Prime Video India, highlighted the massive impact of the first season and the decision to delve deeper into the world of Paatal Lok with a second installment that pushes creative boundaries.

Paatal Lok season 2 will be available for streaming on January 17, continuing its exploration of crime, mystery, and societal issues.