Kartik Aaryan relishes ‘meetha paan’ during Chennai visit

On the professional front, Kartik was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee. The horror-comedy serves as the third instalment of the franchise, following 2007’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa and 2022’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film, set in Kolkata, also stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri.

Kartik has been on the move recently, travelling to various cities. Earlier this month, he visited Jaipur, Rajasthan, where he immersed himself in the local culture. Sharing glimpses from his trip on Instagram, he participated in a lively Ghoomar dance alongside locals and sang the song Pee Loon from Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. He also shared a picture of a plate of traditional Rajasthani cuisine, captioning one of his posts, “Guess my fav colour.”