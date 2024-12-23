Kartik Aaryan relishes ‘meetha paan’ during Chennai visit

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, currently in Chennai, delighted his fans by indulging in the local delicacy, meetha paan. Sharing the experience on Instagram, Kartik posted a video of a waiter preparing the traditional treat for him. Dressed in a sharp black suit, the Chandu Champion star was seen savouring the sweet paan with enthusiasm.
Earlier, Kartik had shared a view from his flight window as he landed in Chennai, simply tagging the location as “Chennai, Tamil Nadu” without adding a caption.
On the professional front, Kartik was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee. The horror-comedy serves as the third instalment of the franchise, following 2007’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa and 2022’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film, set in Kolkata, also stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri.
Kartik has been on the move recently, travelling to various cities. Earlier this month, he visited Jaipur, Rajasthan, where he immersed himself in the local culture. Sharing glimpses from his trip on Instagram, he participated in a lively Ghoomar dance alongside locals and sang the song Pee Loon from Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. He also shared a picture of a plate of traditional Rajasthani cuisine, captioning one of his posts, “Guess my fav colour.”
In another Instagram post, Kartik reflected on two years since the release of his film Freddy. He wrote, “Ek joke sunau - I Still Love You. Two years of #Freddy, and the joy of living this ‘twisted’ lover boy still feels as electrifying as ever! Transforming into Freddy was no small feat—gaining 14 kgs to embody his vanilla yet hauntingly complex life was just the beginning. This character took me on a rollercoaster of emotions and madness, and honestly, he’s still screaming for his story to continue.”