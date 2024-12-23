Protesters attack Allu Arjun’s Hyderabad residence, demand compensation for stampede victim

The uproar over the stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad continues to escalate. On Sunday, protesters targeted Telugu superstar Allu Arjun’s house in Hyderabad, demanding justice for the victim’s family.
According to media reports, the demonstrators, holding placards, hurled stones and tomatoes at the actor’s residence in Jubilee Hills, damaging flower pots. They demanded that Allu Arjun provide INR 1 crore in compensation to the family of the 35-year-old woman who tragically lost her life during the stampede at the theatre. The protesters also attempted to forcibly enter the actor’s home, intensifying the tense situation.
The incident stems from a stampede that occurred on December 4 at the Sandhya Theatre, where Arjun attended the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The chaos claimed the life of Revathi, a fan, and left her young son critically injured.
In the aftermath, Arjun faced legal scrutiny. He was arrested and taken in for questioning in connection to the incident. Reports indicate that the actor expressed frustration when law enforcement entered his private quarters during the arrest, calling their actions inappropriate.
The police have also detained the owner and two employees of Sandhya Theatre following a complaint filed by Revathi’s family. The tragedy and its fallout have posed significant challenges for the Pushpa star, with ongoing demands for accountability and justice.