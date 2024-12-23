Protesters attack Allu Arjun’s Hyderabad residence, demand compensation for stampede victim

The incident stems from a stampede that occurred on December 4 at the Sandhya Theatre, where Arjun attended the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The chaos claimed the life of Revathi, a fan, and left her young son critically injured.

In the aftermath, Arjun faced legal scrutiny. He was arrested and taken in for questioning in connection to the incident. Reports indicate that the actor expressed frustration when law enforcement entered his private quarters during the arrest, calling their actions inappropriate.

The police have also detained the owner and two employees of Sandhya Theatre following a complaint filed by Revathi’s family. The tragedy and its fallout have posed significant challenges for the Pushpa star, with ongoing demands for accountability and justice.