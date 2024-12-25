From Ajith Kumar to Chiranjeevi, celebrities grace PV Sindhu’s star-studded wedding reception in Hyderabad

Badminton champion PV Sindhu and Hyderabad-based businessman Venkata Datta Sai celebrated their recent wedding with a grand reception held in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Following their intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur on Sunday, the couple welcomed friends, extended family, and prominent figures from the film industry to celebrate their union.
Among the notable guests was Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, who attended the reception with his family. Looking sharp in a black suit, Ajith also debuted his clean-shaven look for the promotions of his upcoming film, Good Bad Ugly. The action comedy, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, is slated for release on Pongal, January 10, 2025.
Superstar Nagarjuna also graced the occasion, just days after celebrating his elder son Naga Chaitanya’s wedding to actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Nagarjuna, dressed casually in a black shirt and blue pants, smiled for the cameras as he arrived at the venue.
Veteran actor and politician Chiranjeevi also attended the reception, opting for a relaxed look with a blue T-shirt, white pants, and sneakers. Actress Mrunal Thakur added to the glamour of the event, looking radiant in a blue lehenga with pink embellishments. She posed for photos with the newlyweds.
Sindhu shared photos from her wedding ceremony on social media on Tuesday, expressing her joy with a simple heart emoji. The reception served as a fitting culmination to the couple’s wedding celebrations, bringing together prominent figures from various fields to celebrate their new journey together.