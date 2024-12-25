From Ajith Kumar to Chiranjeevi, celebrities grace PV Sindhu’s star-studded wedding reception in Hyderabad

Badminton champion PV Sindhu and Hyderabad-based businessman Venkata Datta Sai celebrated their recent wedding with a grand reception held in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Following their intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur on Sunday, the couple welcomed friends, extended family, and prominent figures from the film industry to celebrate their union.

Among the notable guests was Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, who attended the reception with his family. Looking sharp in a black suit, Ajith also debuted his clean-shaven look for the promotions of his upcoming film, Good Bad Ugly. The action comedy, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, is slated for release on Pongal, January 10, 2025.