Nayanthara shares precious family moments from European vacation; calls it the ‘best holiday we have ever had’

Nayanthara recently embarked on a relaxing family vacation with her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, and their twin sons, Uyir and Ulag. The family toured the picturesque cities of Paris and Mykonos, Greece, creating cherished memories.
Nayanthara shared heartwarming glimpses of their European adventure on her Instagram account. The photos captured precious moments of the family bonding and enjoying their time together. One image shows Nayanthara, dressed casually in an orange top and white sneakers, walking hand-in-hand with one of her sons. Another photo shows her cradling one of the twins in her arms.
Several pictures feature intimate moments between Nayanthara and Vignesh, including a romantic pose with the Eiffel Tower as a stunning backdrop. The family of four also posed together in front of the iconic landmark, with Nayanthara holding one son and Vignesh carrying the other on his shoulders. Other photos captured the family playing together, with Vignesh playfully lying on the ground as his sons approached him. Nayanthara also shared a serene image of herself and Vignesh enjoying a beautiful sunset.
A particularly charming family portrait shows all four members dressed in white, smiling brightly for the camera against the backdrop of Mykonos. Vignesh playfully reposted this image on his Instagram Stories, referring to their group as his “Greece gang.”
Nayanthara captioned her post, “Sweet little moments from the best holiday we have ever had. Paris n Mykonos will always be super special as we celebrated all the birthdays in the family n got to travel with our babies.”
In a recent interview, Nayanthara addressed her decision to limit posting photos with Vignesh on social media. She explained that negative comments about their relationship had prompted them to become more private. “When I do that, there are so many comments coming in saying, ‘Oh my god! Do they deserve this?’ There are some really bad ones. So we’ve stopped doing it. I want to give him the due credit, but I'm not even able to. But someday, it'll happen,” she said.
On the professional front, Nayanthara is set to star in Rakkiye, while Vignesh will be directing Love Insurance Kompany.