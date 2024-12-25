Nayanthara shares precious family moments from European vacation; calls it the ‘best holiday we have ever had’

Nayanthara captioned her post, “Sweet little moments from the best holiday we have ever had. Paris n Mykonos will always be super special as we celebrated all the birthdays in the family n got to travel with our babies.”

In a recent interview, Nayanthara addressed her decision to limit posting photos with Vignesh on social media. She explained that negative comments about their relationship had prompted them to become more private. “When I do that, there are so many comments coming in saying, ‘Oh my god! Do they deserve this?’ There are some really bad ones. So we’ve stopped doing it. I want to give him the due credit, but I'm not even able to. But someday, it'll happen,” she said.

On the professional front, Nayanthara is set to star in Rakkiye, while Vignesh will be directing Love Insurance Kompany.