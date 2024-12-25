Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal share adorable moments with kangaroos and koalas during Australian holiday

The duo has been keeping fans updated on their Australian escapades. Recently, Zaheer took to Instagram stories seeking help to persuade Sonakshi to join him in a bungee jump.

“Guys, I need help convincing my wife to bungee jump today with me. Please, Please, Please,” Zaheer said in a video, while Sonakshi firmly replied, “No no no.” Zaheer, however, remained optimistic, adding, “I’ll convince her.”

Zaheer also played a light-hearted prank on Sonakshi by pushing her into the water during a quiet moment on the beach. Sonakshi later shared a fun video of the incident on her Instagram, showing her laughing off the surprise. She captioned the post, “Shanti se ek video bhi nahi lene dega yeh ladka.”

After dating for over seven years, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23, 2024, in a private civil ceremony. The couple, who first met at a party hosted by Salman Khan, lived together for a year before marriage.