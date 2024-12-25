Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal share adorable moments with kangaroos and koalas during Australian holiday

Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are ringing in Christmas Down Under, surrounded by Australia’s iconic wildlife, including kangaroos and koalas.
Sonakshi shared glimpses of their holiday on her Instagram stories, featuring adorable animals and festive moments. In one photo, the couple posed for a selfie with kangaroos in the background. Captioning the picture, Sonakshi wrote, “Kangarooooos.”
Another image showcased a koala resting on a tree, accompanied by the caption, “Cutie koala.” The festive vibe continued with a cosy shot of the couple beside a Christmas tree, adorned with a “Merry Christmas” sticker.
The duo has been keeping fans updated on their Australian escapades. Recently, Zaheer took to Instagram stories seeking help to persuade Sonakshi to join him in a bungee jump.
“Guys, I need help convincing my wife to bungee jump today with me. Please, Please, Please,” Zaheer said in a video, while Sonakshi firmly replied, “No no no.” Zaheer, however, remained optimistic, adding, “I’ll convince her.”
Zaheer also played a light-hearted prank on Sonakshi by pushing her into the water during a quiet moment on the beach. Sonakshi later shared a fun video of the incident on her Instagram, showing her laughing off the surprise. She captioned the post, “Shanti se ek video bhi nahi lene dega yeh ladka.”
After dating for over seven years, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23, 2024, in a private civil ceremony. The couple, who first met at a party hosted by Salman Khan, lived together for a year before marriage.