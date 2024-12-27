Saira Banu remembers heartwarming moment when former PM Manmohan Singh personally greeted Dilip Kumar

Sharing an unseen photo of the special encounter, Saira recalled how Singh greeted Dilip Kumar with a warm smile as he stepped out of the car, a gesture that left a lasting impression. She also reflected on a poignant moment when, after entering the Prime Minister's chamber, Dr. Singh kindly moved a chair to offer it to Dilip Kumar. "As Dilip Sahib stepped out of the car, I was astonished to see the former Prime Minister himself, with a gentle smile, approaching to welcome him personally. The scene that followed was equally heartwarming. Later when we entered his chamber, there was only one chair around a small table that we could see in the pictures. Without a moment’s hesitation, Dr. Singh stepped aside, picked up another chair, and graciously offered it to Dilip Sahib. This simple act, this quiet gesture of respect, spoke volumes about the man," she added.

Saira’s heartfelt post further honored Singh’s legacy, stating, "Today, as the nation mourns his passing, we mourn the loss of a reflection of humility, wisdom, and the finest of human manners. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Dr Manmohan Singh passed away on December 26 at 92 at AIIMS, leaving a profound impact on India’s political and social landscape.