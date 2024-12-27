Film fraternity condoles the demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday after prolonged illness. His demise has left a huge void in Indian politics. Several members of the Indian film fraternity condoled his demise.

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee took to his X, and wrote, "Saddened by the passing of our former Prime Minister. A statesman whose contributions to every aspect of our nation's growth will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family. #RIPDrManmohanSingh."