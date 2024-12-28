Here's why 'Dune' director Denis Villeneuve allowed no phones and social media on sets

Renowned filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, known for his meticulous approach to filmmaking, made it clear that the sets of Dune were strictly off-limits to phones and social media.

Denis, known for his immersive and visually stunning films, believes that constant connectivity disrupts the flow of creativity and hinders genuine human interaction. As per a popular media outlet, he likened the filmmaking process to painting or dancing, emphasising the importance of complete focus and presence. "Cinema is an act of presence. When a painter paints, he has to be absolutely focused on the colour he’s putting on the canvas. It’s the same with the dancer when he does a gesture. With a filmmaker, you have to do that with a crew, and everybody has to focus and be entirely in the present, listening to each other, being in relationship with each other," he told a popular media outfit, as reported by another media source.

As per the source the director also expressed concerns about the pervasive influence of technology on society, stating, "I feel that human beings are ruled by algorithms right now. We behave like AI circuits. The ways we see the world are narrow-minded binaries. We’re disconnecting from each other, and society is crumbling in some ways. It’s frightening.”

Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Dune, based on Frank Herbert's iconic novel, debuted in October 2021, featuring a star-studded cast including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Oscar Isaac. The hugely successful second part of Dune was released earlier this year, introducing A-listers Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Anya Taylor-Joy into its cinematic universe.