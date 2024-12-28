Salman Khan hosts intimate birthday celebrations, celebs and fans wish the star

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated his birthday on Friday. Several pictures and videos from his birthday celebrations have surfaced on social media, in which he could be seen indulging in intimate celebrations.

One of the pictures posted by his fan club shows him cutting the cake with a kitchen knife with the other hand casually inside his trouser pocket. Another picture shows him posing with his head of security, Shera.

A video shared by his fan club gave a closer look into celebrations with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, and rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur in the frame.

To celebrate his birthday, the superstar visited Jamnagar along with his family. Videos on social media feature his mother Salma Khan, actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Iulia Vântur and his head of security, Shera.