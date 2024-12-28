Salman Khan hosts intimate birthday celebrations, celebs and fans wish the star

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated his birthday on Friday. Several pictures and videos from his birthday celebrations have surfaced on social media, in which he could be seen indulging in intimate celebrations.
One of the pictures posted by his fan club shows him cutting the cake with a kitchen knife with the other hand casually inside his trouser pocket. Another picture shows him posing with his head of security, Shera.
A video shared by his fan club gave a closer look into celebrations with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, and rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur in the frame.
To celebrate his birthday, the superstar visited Jamnagar along with his family. Videos on social media feature his mother Salma Khan, actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Iulia Vântur and his head of security, Shera.
Recently, Salman Khan’s stepmother Helen and his rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur were spotted sharing a heartwarming moment of camaraderie that captured everyone’s attention.
In a video that has surfaced online, Iulia is seen bidding a warm farewell to Helen with a heartfelt hug. Iulia also gently kisses the veteran actress on her forehead. The clip further shows Iulia tenderly taking Helen's hand to assist her as she descends a staircase, demonstrating their close-knit and caring relationship. The video has since gone viral, with fans admiring the love and respect between the two women.
Iulia also wished Salman Khan a happy birthday online and posted a group photo from the celebrations. The singer also wished Salman's niece Ayat, who shares the same birth date.
Actress Bhagyashree, who gained fame with her role opposite Salman Khan in Maine Pyaar Kiya, wished the actor on his 59th birthday. She captioned the Instagram post, “Birthday Boy!! To my dost, my first hero, and the man who got the girls going hmmmm. Wish you a very happy birthday @beingsalmankhan #happybirthday #salmankhan.”
Katrina Kaif also sent birthday wishes to the actor. On Friday, the actress shared a monochromatic picture of Salman on Instagram Stories. She wrote on the picture, “Happiest Birthday @beingsalmankhan May all the wonderful things of life be with you this year and always”. For the unversed, Katrina earlier dated Salman before the two parted ways.
Sharing a few happy photos with Salman on her Instagram handle, actress Preity Zinta wrote, "Happy Burrday @beingsalmankhan. Just wanna say I love you the mostest. The rest will tell you when I speak to you... and yes, we need more photos, otherwise I will keep posting the same old ones! #ting."
Earlier, the poster of his upcoming movie Sikandar was unveiled. It shows Salman with his face away from the camera as he holds a spear. The actor dons a suit in the poster.
The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who is known for Ghajini, and also stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman Khan. Sikandar marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick, which also marked the directorial debut for the latter. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar promises to be a cinematic spectacle that blends action, drama and emotion.