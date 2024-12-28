Yo Yo Honey Singh reveals he's madly in love

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, who is currently receiving a lot of positive feedback for his streaming documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, has revealed that he is deeply in love.

In a recent conversation with comedians Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi, and Aaditya Kulshreshth, Honey Singh shared that he is "madly in love."

He added, "I've done a lot of crazy things. I've done extreme things. I mean, I've done anything extreme in my life. I'm in a relationship."

The rapper explained how finding genuine love in the midst of glamour is difficult, as it’s hard to determine if someone loves him for who he truly is or just because of his celebrity persona. At times, he even went so far as to not reveal his true identity to romantic partners, sometimes withholding his real name. This led to confusion within his team over what name to use on his boarding passes.