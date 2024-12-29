Akshay Kumar shares heartfelt birthday wish for wife Twinkle Khanna, says, ‘You’re not just a sport, but the whole game’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a sweet birthday message for his wife, Twinkle Khanna, on her special day. On Sunday, Akshay posted a video on Instagram, highlighting two sides of Twinkle—one showing her soaking up the sun and the other capturing her playful side as she danced around the house.
Along with the video, the actor penned a heartfelt note, expressing gratitude for the lessons and joy she has brought into his life. He wrote, “Happy Birthday, Tina. You’re not just a sport; you’re the whole game. I’ve learned so much from you—how to laugh until my stomach hurts (and you’re almost always the reason for it), how to sing my heart out when a favourite song plays, and how to dance just because I feel like it. Tere varga sach mein hor koi na (Truly, there is no one else like you).”
The couple recently celebrated their son Aarav’s birthday as well. Both Akshay and Twinkle shared separate posts to mark the occasion.
Akshay posted a family picture from a safari outing, showing him, Twinkle, and Aarav inside a safari vehicle, with Twinkle peering through binoculars. Accompanying the photo, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Aarav! Watching you grow into the kind and loving person you are fills my heart with pride every single day. Words can’t do justice to how much joy you bring into my life. May this year bring you as much happiness as you give to everyone around you. Love you always.”
The actor has previously mentioned that Aarav, like him, left home at a young age and is currently pursuing his education at a university in London.