Akshay Kumar shares heartfelt birthday wish for wife Twinkle Khanna, says, ‘You’re not just a sport, but the whole game’

The couple recently celebrated their son Aarav’s birthday as well. Both Akshay and Twinkle shared separate posts to mark the occasion.

Akshay posted a family picture from a safari outing, showing him, Twinkle, and Aarav inside a safari vehicle, with Twinkle peering through binoculars. Accompanying the photo, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Aarav! Watching you grow into the kind and loving person you are fills my heart with pride every single day. Words can’t do justice to how much joy you bring into my life. May this year bring you as much happiness as you give to everyone around you. Love you always.”