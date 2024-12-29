Celebs

Salman Khan celebrates his 59th Birthday with niece Ayat at a grand Jamnagar bash hosted by the Ambani family

Notably, Salman shares his birthday with his niece Ayat
Salman Khan with Ayat (L); Mukesh and Nita Ambani with other guests (R)@atulreellife- Instagram
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated his birthday in grand style with a lavish party hosted by the Ambani family in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The celebrations brought together Salman’s family, close friends, and prominent figures from the business world, creating a memorable event.

Salman’s brother-in-law, actor Atul Agnihotri, shared a glimpse of the festivities on Instagram, posting a video of Salman cutting a massive four-tier cake while holding his niece, Ayat, in his arms. The video captured the joyous atmosphere, with family and friends clapping and singing “Happy Birthday.” Salman, dressed in a black shirt and denims, smiled as he cut the cake, which was beautifully displayed on a flower-adorned table. Ayat looked adorable in a golden and black outfit. Notably, Salman shares his birthday with his niece.

The celebration was a family affair, with Salman’s mother, Salma Khan, stepmother Helen, brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, sisters Arpita and Alvira, and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma all in attendance. Mukesh and Nita Ambani were also present, joining in the birthday celebrations with enthusiasm. The festivities were further enhanced by a dazzling display of fireworks as Salman cut the cake. Atul captioned his post, “Celebrating @beingsalmankhan and #ayatsharma’s birthday.”

Other attendees shared photos and videos from the party on social media. Deanne Pandey posted pictures from the venue, including one featuring a large sign that read, “Love (red emoji) you, Bhaijaan.” She also shared a photo of herself holding a picture frame of Salman and his siblings. Sohail posted a picture of himself posing with his nephew Arhaan Khan and son Nirvan Khan.

On his 59th birthday, Salman received a flood of warm wishes on social media. Ajay Devgn shared a playful picture with Salman, captioning it, “Best birthday wishes from Singham to Chulbul,” referencing their iconic roles. Shilpa Shetty also extended her birthday wishes on Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday, Rockstar! I wish you happiness, success, and great health always. Loads of love.”

On the professional front, Salman is set to star in AR Murugadoss’s upcoming film Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The film is slated for release on Eid 2025. A teaser for Sikandar was released on Salman's birthday, with the actor sharing it on Instagram with the caption, “Thank u all for your birthday wishes.. much appreciated. Hope you like the teaser of Sikandar.... #SikandarTeaser.” 

