Jr NTR enjoys quality time with family at Hyde Park’s winter wonderland in London

Popular Telugu actor Jr NTR is currently enjoying a well-deserved break in London with his family, ending the year on a joyful note. Fans were delighted to spot the actor and his family at Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland, with several capturing glimpses of their outing on social media.
Known for maintaining a private life outside of film promotions, Jr NTR’s fans were thrilled to see these videos. Accompanied by his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and sons Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram, the family looked happy and bundled up against the London chill as they explored the festive wonderland.
A fan video showed a heartwarming moment where Jr NTR, beaming with joy, helped his son Abhay pick out a toy. Another captured the family patiently waiting in line for a ride, while a third offered a glimpse of them enjoying snacks together amidst the festive lights. A clip also showed the family taking a break, sitting together and enjoying a conversation.
These glimpses of Jr NTR’s vacation are particularly special for his fans who rarely get to see him share personal moments on social media. While it remains to be seen if the actor will post a family photo with a New Year’s greeting, fans are undoubtedly happy to see him unwind and spend quality time with his loved ones.
Jr NTR’s last on-screen appearance was in Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1. The film, highly anticipated as his follow-up to the blockbuster RRR, received mixed reviews despite extensive promotions and decent box office performance. He is currently busy filming an untitled project directed by KGF filmmaker Prashanth Neel.